DIY denim: how to rock uneven hems this season

Jill Wallace Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fall is right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to bring back your denim. Grab your favorite pair of skinny jeans and a pair of scissors. Uneven hems are a fun way to be on trend and easy to do yourself.

Using the hem as a guide, cut straight up about an inch. Do the same on the opposite side of the pant leg. Next, cut straight across the front side of the pant leg and pull white strings to fray.

STEP BY STEP:

  • For this DIY you will need a pair or skinny fitting jeans (Longer jeans the better) and a pair of scissors.
  • Using the hem as a guide, cut straight up about an inch.
  • Do the same on the opposite side of the pant leg.
  • Cut straight across the front side of the pant leg and pull white strings to fray.
  • To complete the deconstructed look, cut off the back hem.

Inspired by: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/61431982395493395/

