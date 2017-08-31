Whitecaps raising money for hurricane relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Fans of the West Michigan Whitecaps can join in the efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. This weekend the Whitecaps are teaming up with Minor League Baseball during the Saturday night game to raise money to help those affected by Harvey.

There are two ways you can get involved. The Whitecaps Community Foundation will be hold a 50/50 raffle during the game and there will be a silent auction that ends at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The silent auction will take place online at www.Jersey2017.Gesture.com. There will be eight items up for bid including a 2017 Whitecaps team autographed jersey, an Alan Trammell autographed jersey, a Nicholas Castellanos autographed baseball and a Joe Jimenez autographed baseball.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can visit www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey for more information on how to donate. Donations can also be made to the Red Cross by texting HARVEY to 90999.

For tickets and other information about Saturday’s game fans can visit www.whitecapsbaseball.com or call the Whitecaps front office at 616.784.4131