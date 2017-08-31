What every driver must know when it comes to buses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – For many, heading back to school also means riding the bus. Maranda caught up with some drivers from Dean Transportation to see all of the steps a driver takes to make sure kids are safe on their way to school.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

What every driver must know…

School buses with overhead red or yellow lights

Yellow lights flashing: prepare to stop

Red lights are flashing: stop no closer than 20 feet from the bus

Red lights turned off: proceed

School buses with overhead read lights

Red lights are flashing and bus is stopped: stop no closer than 20 feet from the bus

When red lights are turned off: proceed

All school buses yellow lights