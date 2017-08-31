Labor Day 2017 events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — West Michigan will honor its workers and celebrate the unofficial end of summer with many Labor Day events Monday. Find one close to you here:

Grand Rapids Bridge Walk | Ah-Nab-Awen Park | 10 a.m.

Walk as many as five miles along the Grand River, crossing the Sixth Street, Blue and Gillett bridges.

West Michigan Labor Fest | Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Grand Rapids | 11 a.m.

Kids rides and games, food, car show, live music and free admission to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Labor Day Community Bridge Walk | Grand Haven | 9 a.m. to noon | Event details

Walk spans 3.5 miles from north side of 3rd Street Bridge to Chinook Pier. Prizes from local businesses.

Labor Day Truck Parade | Zeeland, Holland | 9:15 a.m. | Event details

Starts at Herman Miller in Zeeland, traveling down West Main Avenue, Chicago Drive and onto 8th Street in Holland, ending at the Civic Center parking lot with a free ice cream social.

Labor Day BoardWALK and Pancake Breakfast | Holland | 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 | Event details

Four mile walk from Heinz Waterfront Walkway on 16th Street through Kollen Park, ending at Windmill Island Gardens, where pancake breakfast will be served. Breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for youth.

West Michigan United Labor Day Parade | Muskegon | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Event details

Starts at 4th Street and runs down Western Avenue to Jefferson Street to Clay Avenue and ending at Hackley Park with a celebration.

Labor Day Community Walk | Whitehall/Montague | 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Event details

Starting at Spring Street, walkers will take the Hart/Montague Bike Trail, crossing the White River Bridge to the chamber of commerce, where refreshments will be served.

Muskegon Community Labor Day 5k Run & Walk | 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. | Event details

Begins at Fisherman’s Landing, 538 E. Western Avenue and follows Lakeshore Trail. Free. Registration encouraged but not required.

Labor Day Bridge Walk | Douglas and Saugatuck | 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. | Event details

Grueling 19k starts on the Douglas side of the Blue Star Bridge and crosses to the Saugatuck side.

