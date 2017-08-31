Key tips to keeping teeth clean and healthy during the school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dental visits are important year-round, but back to school check-ups are key in fighting cavities. Stephanie Kloostra of Hudsonville Dental Kids stopped by to share some tips about going to the dentist and taking care of your child’s teeth during the school year.

Key tips

Healthy Snacks

  • String cheese or sliced cheese
  • Nuts
  • Vegetables like carrots
  • Cucumbers
  • Fresh fruits
  • Lunch meats in sandwiches
  • Yogurt
  • Avoid dried fruits
  • Fruit snacks

Pre-Dental Visit Tips

  • Parents should be positive!
  • (No scary words) say things like, “the dentist will count your teeth” or “brush your teeth for you”
  • Reassure the dentist is there to help

Healthy Brushing Habits

  • Brush teeth twice a day
  • Use toothpaste with fluoride
  • Floss before bedtime

Visit the dentist regularly

