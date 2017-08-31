“Imagination Warriors” create through the eyes of a kid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – While a parent may see a cardboard cylinder at the end of a wrapping paper roll, kids see an imaginary sword to play with! Ed Smith and his wife Laura, also share in this vision.

Through his company Jo Jo’s Gray Rhino, Smith created “Imagination Warriors”, plastic sword handles designed to fit empty wrapping paper rolls. Inside the handle is a gripping mechanism that locks onto the rolls so once they’re in, they’re locked into place for a play battle!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Smith will also be at the West Michigan Mom to Mom Sale on September 9 showcasing his “Imagination Warriors”. LEARN MORE: https://imaginationwarriors.ecwid.com/