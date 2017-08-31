Creative ways to use subway tile in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Subway tile has been around since the early 1900’s but has evolved from the 3×6 titles originally used back then. It’s family friendly due to its stain resistant finish, therefore making it easy to clean.

Subway tile is TRENDING because there are SO many different colors, textures, sizes and grout colors, not to mention installation patterns, that it will still be a timeless favorite years later.

A high contrast grout will highlight the installation pattern which is more of a historical look

A natural gray or beige will be more sutblet

A lighter grout color gives a more modern vibe

And if you want a barely there look, use a grout color that blends with your tile color

And don’t relegate subway tile just to your kitchen or bathroom as a backsplash.

Bring the tile all the way to the ceiling -makes your room feel taller than it is.

Make an inset above the stove, possibly combining with a metallic smaller tile

It’s great for a mudroom because it’s so easy to clean

Part of subway tiles versatility is the actual installation. See examples below.