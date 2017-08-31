8 great ideas for Labor Day weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) It’s the last hurrah of summer, Labor Day weekend, and Maranda has 8 great ideas for family fun.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend
- Event Hours: Friday 11 am – 7 pm; Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 5pm
- Celebrating the rich lumbering history, spirit, culture, charm and traditions of Newaygo County rich in logging history.
- Festivities over the three-day weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) include arts, crafts and food vendors, farmers’ market, children’s activities, sidewalk sales, Saturday the Mid-Michigan Professional (and Amateur) Lumberjack Competition will bring competitors from around the United States to compete; Back again for 2017 is the kids, 18 and under, amateur log rolling competition.
- Sunday there will be a parade down State St. and the annual water battle by the local fire departments.
- There is so much to see and do during the Labor Day Weekend! Held in Brooks Park, Downtown Newaygo (Corner of M37-Quarterline)
Frozen at Grand Haven Musical Fountain
- Saturday, September 2
- Show starts at dark
- Bring the family to enjoy the fountain and the music of Disney’s Frozen
- Saturday at 7pm vs Ft. Wayne
- Sunday at 6pm vs Ft. Wayne
- Monday at 1pm vs Ft. Wayne
- Sunday is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day
- First 1,000 kids eat free! Also get autographs and play catch on the field before the game and kids can run the bases after the game.
Holland-Zeeland Labor Day truck parade
- Monday at 9:15am
- Starts in Zeeland – ends in Holland
- Make some noise for the businesses and workers of West Michigan!
- Bring the family, earplugs, and an appetite for big trucks, ice cream and giveaways!
- Friday and Saturday
- Hackley Park
- Monday at 10am
- 8718 Water Street
- Walk takes place on the Hart-Montague Bike Trail
Glow Night at Treetop Adventure Park
- Friday
- Summer Glow Nights are here at Treetop Adventure! Not your average climbing experience. Fun for the whole family. Climb through the trees under the magical lights. There will be music, Glow attire, and fun times for everyone!
- Tickets are sold from 7pm-8:30pm. All experiences are 2-3 hours in length. Visit our website to book your experience now, as this event frequently books up.
- Ah-Nab-Awen Park – Grand Rapids
- Monday 11am-5pm
- FREE all day admission to the Gerald R. Ford Museum.
- There will be a Labor Day Bridge walk at 10:00am hosted by the City of Grand Rapids.