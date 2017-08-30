Seniors fill over 100 backpacks with school supplies for foster families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Samaritas is all about assisting the needs of foster families and children in foster care. This time of year, school supplies is a big need and seniors at Samaritas Senior Living collected school supplies to help foster kids go back to school.

Together, with the help of children from Samaritas foster care, over 100 backpacks were filled with brand new notebooks, markers and more to help foster families prepare their kids for the school year ahead.

