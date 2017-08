GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Here’s my best back to school advice. Establish a daily routine. Routines reduce stress, improve organization and time management.

Simple tasks like checking your child’s backpack for the evening’s assignments everyday, having an established time and space for homework, nd keeping a family calendar are just a few ways to let everyone to know what to expect and reduces nagging, and it can increase opportunities to build independence in children.