GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-David Warsen was a Special Warfare Operator in the Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan, August 16, 2012, while serving our country. Each year, David’s family, friends and the West Michigan community, gather to keep his legacy alive and also give back to those currently serving. Click video player above to view.

You can help support the SEAL Legacy Foundation’s Honored SEAL Legacy Scholarship Program at https://www.seallegacy.org/programs/scholarship.