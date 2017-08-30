Kids prepare for the year ahead at Hope Academy’s back to school bash

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hope Academy is getting ready for another amazing school year; and to celebrate, they recently held a back to school bash open to the community.

Kids were treated to free food and free school supplies from Meijer, a petting zoo, and games. Families were also able to walk around the school and see their new classrooms.

More than just a school, Hope Academy is continuing in their goal of becoming a communal hub of education for all ages, students or not.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

