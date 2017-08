GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – For the past 20 years, the In The Image S.H.O.E.S. program has provided a free pair of shoes to thousands of kids in the community as they head back to school.

This year, In The Image celebrated it’s 21st anniversary and, with the help of GR First, continued the tradition of brand new shoes for a brand new school year.

