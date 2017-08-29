Women’s Service Day: helping women and children in need

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-Want to help build the local community? You’re invited to help serve women and children, learn about the needs around us, and network with women you might not otherwise meet. Community members are encouraged to participate in the 2017 Women’s Service Day, Thursday, October 5.

Be part of a crew of women serving the community for a morning, afternoon, or all-day work session. The fun-filled day of giving back also includes lunch and a silent auction/raffle fundraiser. Who can participate? Women 18 or older. Visit WomensServiceDay.com.

This year, Women’s Service Day is celebrating its 16th anniversary of service in the Holland/Zeeland area. Women’s Service Day is an opportunity for women to offer their time, skills, and talent to nonprofit organizations, to increase awareness of issues for area women and children, and to network among women in our community. To register, click here.

Women’s Service Day 2017 will involve a number of nonprofit organizations in Holland. In the past, women have cleaned and organized, painted and finished, landscaped and weeded, framed houses and raised rafters, cooked and baked, washed windows, assembled lesson plans and materials, organized and led after-school activities for middle school girls, made cards for families with loved ones who are terminally ill or living in nursing facilities, and prepared buildings for construction. Capacity is limited. Volunteer at the link above.