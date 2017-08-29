Goodbye mascara! Fast fix for lush lashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Let’s get up close and personal.

The lash craze is in full force, so I decided to do a little experimenting for myself. Referred to by our WOTV 4 Women Beauty Expert, Latesha Lipscomb, I headed to Siren and Proper to get the scoop.

Brooke Ashley was my Lash Artist. I was a bit nervous, being my first time, but she was a total doll – helping me feel calm and confident. Plus, having someone easy to talk to is key with these extended appointments. I’m telling you, time flew by! Book her, ladies!

Besides chatting about our families, our love lives (or lack there of), and our careers, I asked a few common questions women have when it comes to lash extensions…

Will they damage my real eyelashes?

Brooke says: No!

Think about how much mascara you put on every morning before work. If you’re anything like me, it’s a lot. I love my lashes looking lengthy and full. Unfortunately, that build up of mascara can really wear your lashes down.

Lash extensions take away the need for eye makeup. Therefore, if applied correctly, fake lashes can actually help your real ones – giving them time to grow and heal.

How long will they last? Brooke says: 2-3 weeks! Depending on how well you take care of your extensions, they can last up to 3 weeks before needing a “fill”. How do I take care of my lashes? Brooke says: Brush and wash! Using baby shampoo, lightly wash your lashes after a long day. Post appointment, Siren and Proper will also provide a few brushes. Brush your lashes how you apply mascara, and reverse. Don’t be afraid if a lash or two fall out! Like your real lashes, these will shed naturally. What actually happens as you get your lashes done? Brooke says: Lay back and relax! When I got my lashes done, I had no idea what it would be like. Well, ladies, take a deep breath. It doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t tickle – in fact, it doesn’t really feel like anything. You lay back on a bed with your head propped. Your lash artist will cover your lower lashes, so they don’t get in the way. Your eyes will stay closed the whole time, as your artist uses a strong adhesive to stick the extensions to your lash line. Can I use makeup with my fake lashes? Brooke says: Not suggested! Siren and Proper highly suggest not using mascara on top of your extensions. Build up of mascara will make your lashes fall out faster, which means you’ll be in more frequently for fills (more $$!). IF you’re going to use mascara no matter what (because I know there are a few of you out there), Siren and Proper have a specific mascara that will work well with extensions. Ask your Lash Artist for details. Eyeliner and eye shadow is not suggested either – but if used, make sure to wash off at the end of the day so your lashes have time to breathe before bed. Lash services at Siren and Proper

Full Set (2-3 hours) Most common choice. Results in 80-100% coverage of your natural lashes for a look that eliminates your need for mascara. Partial Set (1.5 hours) Results in 50% coverage of your natural lashes. 60 Minute Fill Fills your previous set for 60 minutes. 90 Minute Fill Fills your previous set for 90 minutes. Lash Lift For natural lashes only. Using a silicone pad and perm solution, eyelashes are lifted at the root, giving the illusion of volume and length. Eliminates the need for a lash curler. Last up to 10 weeks, slowly fades back to your normal curl over time without ever having to worry about the scarce appearance that eyelash extensions can give as they shed. Lash Tint Darkens the natural lashes using a semi-permanent color. Lasts up to 8 weeks. Can be performed over lash extensions. Intense black or rich brown colors options available. Lash Lift & Tint A Lash Lift & Tint paired together.

I chose the Partial Set!

Siren and Proper’s mission is to embrace sexy, simplicity, and timeless beauty. Safe to say, I totally felt beautiful! Once completed, I looked in the mirror and gave Brooke a huge hug. You can’t put a price on feeling fierce; and, if for only for that moment, I was the Tyra Banks.

(Avoid what seems to be a hair in my eye)

For more information and price listing head to http://www.sirenandproper.com/services/ Also, follow the lovely Brooke Ashley on Instagram to see her work: @lashlady.brookashley