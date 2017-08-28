Remodeling? Standale Interiors helps every step of the way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that building a new home take time. Designing the plans, laying the foundation, the construction…

It’s not until months into the project that we start to see some of the fun stuff, like the interior cabinets, countertops, carpeting and light fixtures.

But each step of process – from start to finish – is important, and there are few places that can actually help you every step of the way!

>>> Standale Interiors does this every day! Take a look in the video above.

This home in Grand Haven may be familiar to some people, because it was featured in the spring Parade of Homes as a virtual tour.

It’s fun to see this other side of Standale Interiors!

CONTACT:

http://www.standaleinteriors.com/

877-782-6325