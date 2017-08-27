Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun – August 27 through Labor Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for August 27 through Labor Day below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
Sunday, August 27
Maranda’s Pick: Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival
- Event is free of charge
- Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids
- Please leave pets at home as they will not be able to enter the Festival gates.
Monday, August 28
Maranda’s Pick: Mindbender Mansion – NOW EXTENDED – Open through Sept. 17!
- Enter the wonderfully puzzling world of Mindbender Mansion, an eclectic place full of brainteasers and interactive challenges guaranteed to test the brain power and problem solving skills of even the most experienced puzzlers.
Tuesday, August 29
Maranda’s Pick: Discover Columbus’ ships in Muskegon
- August 25 through August 29
- The museum ships Nina & Pinta return to the Port of Muskegon’s Heritage Landing Dock August 25-29, with tours conducted from 9:00am to 6:00pm each day.
- The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 65+, $6 for kids 5-16, free for kids 4 and under.
- For more information, call (787) 672-2152.
Wednesday, August 30
Maranda’s Pick: Picnic with the Birds at the Outdoor Discovery Center
- 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Birds of Prey Facility, 4214 56th Ave.
- Holland
- During this open house program you will learn more about various birds of prey, including what they like to eat.
- Bring along your own picnic lunch to eat while the birds have theirs!
- This will be a great chance to see the Center’s birds up-close and personal.
- No registration required
- Fee: FREE
Thursday, August 31
Maranda’s Pick: Discount night at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
- Family Night
- $1.75 admission after 5pm
Friday, September 1
Maranda’s Pick: Friday: Newaygo Logging Festival
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend
- Event Hours: Friday 11 am – 7 pm; Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 5pm
- Celebrating the rich lumbering history, spirit, culture, charm and traditions of Newaygo County rich in logging history.
- Festivities over the three-day weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) include arts, crafts and food vendors, farmers’ market, children’s activities, sidewalk sales, Saturday the Mid-Michigan Professional (and Amateur) Lumberjack Competition will bring competitors from around the United States to compete; Back again for 2017 is the kids, 18 and under, amateur log rolling competition.
- Sunday there will be a parade down State St. and the annual water battle by the local fire departments.
- There is so much to see and do during the Labor Day Weekend! Held in Brooks Park, Downtown Newaygo (Corner of M37-Quarterline)
Saturday, September 2
Maranda’s Pick: Frozen at Grand Haven Musical Fountain
- Show starts at dark
- Bring the family to enjoy the fountain and the music of Disney’s Frozen
Sunday, September 3
Maranda’s Pick: Whitecaps Home Game
- Game starts at 6pm vs the Ft. Wayne Tin Caps
- Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day
- First 1,000 kids eat free! Also get autographs and play catch on the field before the game and kids can run the bases after the game.
- Immediately following tonight’s game there will be a post-game Fireworks spectacular!
- Today’s game will feature a face painter! Kids can visit the face painter on the concourse and choose from several designs!
Monday, September 4 – Labor Day
Maranda’s Pick: Holland-Zeeland Labor Day truck parade
- 9:15am
- Starts in Zeeland – ends in Holland
- Make some noise for the businesses and workers of West Michigan!
- Bring the family, earplugs, and an appetite for big trucks, ice cream and giveaways!