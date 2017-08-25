Celebrating Latin American culture this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Downtown Grand Rapids is the home to a celebration of Latin American culture this weekend. The 40th annual Hispanic Festival is at Calder Plaza with plenty of food, music, live entertainment, and activities for the whole family.

The Hispanic Festival is recognized as the largest ethnic festival in West Michigan and one of the largest festivals of its kind in the state. There’s authentic Mexican, Cuban, Caribbean, and Central American food as well as a Mercado with clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more.

The Hispanic Festival is free and open to the public. Visit the website for a complete schedule of events.

People under the age of 18 will not be admitted to the festival without a parent or guardian after 10pm on Friday & Saturday. Due to city policy, no pets will be allowed within the festival footprint on Calder Plaza. Thanks for your cooperation.