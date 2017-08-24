Quick and nutritious back to school breakfast ideas for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and that’s even more important as kids head back to the classroom. Cortney Freeland, a Nutrition Outreach Specialist with United Dairy Industry of Michigan, joined Maranda in studio to talk all things breakfast.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Eating breakfast has been linked to many benefits including increased test scores, math grades, memory, and learning. In fact, students have 17.5% higher scores on standardized math tests when they have a good breakfast. Also, those who eat breakfast attend 1.5 more days of school per year. But the facts go on… UDIM says children who eat breakfast have a lower body mass index than those who skip breakfast.

Below is a list of easy recipes to get on the daily breakfast train.

Links to recipes

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/breakfast-basket/

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/easy-make-ahead-freezer-smoothies/

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/carousel-colored-overnight-oats/