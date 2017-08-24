Photos: Pretty princesses take over Fifth Third Ballpark

By Published:
Credit: Mike Buck

 

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOTV)- Pretty princesses of all ages flooded Fifth Third Ballpark for the annual princess night.  Little girls wore sparkly gowns and crowns and enjoyed princess themed festivities on August 23, 2017.  Check out the photos from this magical evening of princesses and baseball.

Photo Credits: Mike Buck/WOTV 4 Women

Photos: Pretty princesses take over Fifth Third Ballpark

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s