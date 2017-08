GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a new vehicle zipping around town that is changing lives. Hope Network has just introduced Go Lux as a solution to help seniors who are facing mobility challenges navigate the difficult world of public transportation.

What makes Go Lux unique, is that it is a purpose-built vehicle designed for those who need accessible transportation. All seniors need to do is pick up the phone and make a reservation.

CONTACT:

www.ridegolux.com or call 1-844-694-6589