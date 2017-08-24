Dancing With the Stars season 25 pros announced, one surprise

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars is upon us, and the pros were announced early this morning. Fan favorites Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, Peta Murgatroyd, and last season’s mirror ball champ Emma Slater will be returning for season 25 of the hit television series.

Mark Ballas made an appearance on Good Morning America to help announce the returning pros

WATCH: The PRO DANCERS for this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars are revealed on GMA! https://t.co/a0ANNUPpPD pic.twitter.com/4nu3qoD0pQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2017

See entire lineup of pros below for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, and look forward to a surprise pro being announced September 18th.

Mark Ballas

Mark has appeared on 18 seasons of Dancing With the Stars and taken home 2 mirror ball trophies. He’s a threat to be reckoned with.

Peta Murgatroyd

Peta is a new mom and has competed in 10 seasons of Dancing With the Stars. She, like Mark, has taken home the mirror ball twice.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Another long time veteran, Maksim has appeared on a total of 16 seasons of Dancing With the Stars and has won one mirror ball trophy.

Emma Slater

Emma won the mirror ball on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars with Rashad Jennings. She has appeared on the show 7 times.

Gleb Savchenko

Gleb has been a pro on Dancing With the Stars for three back to back seasons. He has yet to take home the coveted trophy. Gleb is known for his insanely good looks.

Keo Motsepe

Keo has appeared on 5 seasons of Dancing With the Stars and has yet to take home a mirror ball.

Sharna Burgess

This fireball has appeared on 9 seasons of Dancing With the Stars, and taken home 2 second place trophies. Sharna has yet to take home a mirror ball – maybe this will be her lucky season.

Val Chmerkovskiy

Val has taken home two mirror balls – most recently with Laurie Hernandez in season 23.

Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay, most known for her outstanding choreography, has appeared on 5 seasons of Dancing With the Stars, and came in second place last season with David Ross.

Artem Chigvintsev

Artem has participated in 5 seasons of the show, and has yet to take home a mirror ball.

Witney Carson

Witney rose to fame on the Fox show “So You Think You Can Dance”, and has won the Dancing With the Stars mirror ball once in season 19.

Alan Bersten

It’s Alan’s first season as a pro on Dancing With the Stars. The outstanding sub has filled in for Maksim during season 24, and many others.