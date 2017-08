GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Some kids are already back in school, others start over the next few weeks, but there’s still time to get out and enjoy all the fun at Craig’s Cruisers. It’s one of West Michigan’s favorite family-fun destinations.

Some attractions at Craig’s Cruisers include: Indoor Go-Karts, Outdoor Go -Karts, Mini-Golf, Kiddie Karts, Bumper Boats, Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Ropes Course, and Frog Hopper.

>>> Catch all the fun in the video above!