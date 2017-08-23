Kids affected by cancer flood Fifth Third Ballpark for a night of fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The West Michigan Whitecaps are always going above and beyond to do things for people in our community. Thursday night, it’s their Stand Up To Cancer Kids Run the Ballpark game with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Fifth Third Ballpark is being taken over by kids that have been affected by cancer on August 24. They will do jobs like being an on-field host, playing music during the game and even being a team manager.

The kids will also have their very own baseball card that will be given away at the gates and can be signed during the game behind home plate on the concourse. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive these baseball cards courtesy of Fifth Third Bank!

Gates open at 6pm, game starts at 7pm.