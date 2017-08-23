Back to school with Helen DeVos: how many hours of sleep your child really needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Now is the time to start thinking about getting your students back in a school sleep routine. It’s all about moving your internal body clock back, because they work slowly to change. Doctors at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital advise to do this in increments, 15 to 30 minutes is a good way to start.

Elementary school-aged students need 10-12 hours of sleep, middle school students need 9-11 hours and high schoolers need 8-10 hours of sleep every night. Frequently, sleep deprivation happens among high school students because of their school work load and school-related activities.

