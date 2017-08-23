40th annual Hispanic Festival takes over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A celebration of Latin American food, culture, and music opens Friday for the 40th year in a row.

The Hispanic Festival takes place on Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids from Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27.

The festival features a Mercado with items for sale including clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more. There is also a beer tent and at least a dozen food vendors with authentic Latin American and Caribbean cuisine.

Don’t miss live entertainment all weekend long!

The Hispanic Festival is free and open to the public. Visit the website for a complete list of vendors and activities.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – curfew 10pm.