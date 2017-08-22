5 ways to get your toddler prepped for pre-school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- My daughter is getting ready to start pre-school and couldn’t be more excited. For two years she has rode along as we dropped her older brother off for school, looking longingly out the window and pointing at the cute backpacks that walked by in front of the school. Now it’s finally going to be her turn.
As a parent of two I have a much better idea of what to expect for sending a child off to pre-school for the first time so I thought I would share some tried and true ideas to make your child’s first day away a success!