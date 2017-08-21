Why you should embrace your age!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We are all aging, every day. The good news is the way we are aging is changing, mostly for the better. Our ability to live longer, healthier, more productive lives is one of mankind’s greatest accomplishments.

But the bad news is we don’t see it that way. Attitudes and stereotypes about aging haven’t changed. And many ideas and solutions available to us as we age are out of date.

We need to change the conversation about age and aging in this country. Aging is about growth (not decline). It creates new opportunities (not just challenges). Older people are contributors (not burdens). And each and every one of us should be valued for who we are, not by how old we are.

AARP Michigan is sparking the conversation about disrupt aging through a vibrant flash mob produced with AARP volunteers and kids from across the state. The video is already going viral on social media which highlights various dancers and performers over the age of 50 who are living life to the fullest.

To watch how the 50+ population isn’t slowing down check out the Flash Mob below: