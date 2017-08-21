The importance of back to school vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Cold and flu season is right around the corner and we need to do what we can to keep our families safe and healthy. Dr. Daniel McGee from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital reminds parents that they need to get the influenza vaccine every year! Everyone 6 months and older needs to get the vaccine. If you had one last year, you still need to get it every year. The virus changes, and you need to make sure you get the most up-to-date vaccine every single year.

>>> Learn more in the video above!

 

