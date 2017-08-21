Meet the newest John Ball Zoo resident: Wyatt the Red Panda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Visitors got their first chance to meet the newest resident of the John Ball Zoo: Wyatt the red panda.

People interested in meeting Wyatt can visit John Ball Zoo whenever it is open until Dec. 2. Wyatt’s exhibit is located in the Forest Realm at the top of the waterfall.

The red panda came to Grand Rapids from the Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee.

Red pandas are considered an endangered animal, with less than 10,000 remaining in the wild. In captivity, the animal has a lifespan of 13-15 years.

Although the habitat at the John Ball Zoo is designed to house more than one, red pandas are primarily a solitary species.

