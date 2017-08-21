Local educators provide back to school tips for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Rinard Pugh, Principal at Evergreen Elementary in Allendale and Theresa Reagan, Principal at Georgetown Elementary give us back to school tips for all ages!
It’s important to create a routine. For example…
Morning Schedule
- Wake up
- Get dressed
- Eat breakfast
- Put on coat and backpack and walk to bus stop
- Hug goodbye
After School Schedule
- Get off bus and walk home
- Put backpack away
- Eat snack
- Choice play time
- Dinner
As well as a routine, try creating a visible weekly schedule! For example…
- Monday: Bus to school, home after school
- Tuesday: Car ride to school, soccer after school
- Wednesday: Bus to school, home after school, then church night
- Thursday: Car ride to school, soccer after school
- Friday: Bus to school, home after school and pizza night
When the kids get a little older, it’s important to do 3 things…
- Monitoring Social Media
- Staying involved
- Talking to your Children
