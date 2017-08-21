Local educators provide back to school tips for all ages

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Rinard Pugh, Principal at Evergreen Elementary in Allendale and Theresa Reagan, Principal at Georgetown Elementary give us back to school tips for all ages!

It’s important to create a routine. For example…

Morning Schedule

  • Wake up
  • Get dressed
  • Eat breakfast
  • Put on coat and backpack and walk to bus stop
  • Hug goodbye

After School Schedule

  • Get off bus and walk home
  • Put backpack away
  • Eat snack
  • Choice play time
  • Dinner

As well as a routine, try creating a visible weekly schedule! For example…

  • Monday: Bus to school, home after school
  • Tuesday: Car ride to school, soccer after school
  • Wednesday: Bus to school, home after school, then church night
  • Thursday: Car ride to school, soccer after school
  • Friday: Bus to school, home after school and pizza night

When the kids get a little older, it’s important to do 3 things…

  • Monitoring Social Media
  • Staying involved
  • Talking to your Children

>>> Learn more in the video above!

