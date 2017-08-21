How much return on investment will you get from new windows?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Windows are like the eyes to a face. The face your house presents to the street says a lot. It says that the homeowner has pride of ownership, cares about the architectural integrity of the house and gives character to the home.

Installing the correct style of window on the house preserves and enhances the value of our home. A poor choice of replacement windows can mean the difference between great curb appeal and an architectural mish mash.

If you’re thinking of making some major home improvements in anticipation of selling in a year or two, replacing your windows will definitely make your home more competitive with a new home. You can calculate your return on investment to see if it’s worth it for you.

The right windows will improve the curb appeal of your home. Low E glass and UV protection in new windows help to reduce fading of carpet and furniture. You will experience increased comfort with less draft in winter and reduced solar heat in summer thereby reducing your energy costs.

http://www.standaleinteriors.com/