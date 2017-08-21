Get slime ingredients and starter kits at Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We can’t talk back to school unless we talk about the biggest trend, and right now that is slime. The most active ingredient in slime is glue, and Meijer sells the Elmer’s brand. Glue is one of the bonding agents in slime, the other is baking soda. You mix them together and add water and some food coloring and maybe glitter and 10 minutes later you have glitter slime.

Meijer also carries starter-kits if you don’t want to buy the ingredients separately! It’s the perfect place for back-to-school not only for kids but for teachers as well.

During back-to-school time, if you’re a teacher and you show your ID at the front desk they’ll give you a coupon for 10% your entire back-to-school purchase.