DIY slime: easy craft for kids

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Making slime is all the craze and Maranda got a chance to learn how to make the popular slime from a group of young ladies!

Recipe:

  1. Squeeze about 4 ounces of glue into a glass bowl.
  2. Mix in 1 1/2 bottles of warm water
  3. Add your food coloring, if desired
  4. Mix 1 teaspoon of Borax into 1/2 cup of water, and slowly add the solution to the glue mixture.
  5. Stir in the Borax solution until the slime started to come together. …
  6. Knead the slime until it will hold together

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s