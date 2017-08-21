DIY slime: easy craft for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Making slime is all the craze and Maranda got a chance to learn how to make the popular slime from a group of young ladies!
Recipe:
- Squeeze about 4 ounces of glue into a glass bowl.
- Mix in 1 1/2 bottles of warm water
- Add your food coloring, if desired
- Mix 1 teaspoon of Borax into 1/2 cup of water, and slowly add the solution to the glue mixture.
- Stir in the Borax solution until the slime started to come together. …
- Knead the slime until it will hold together