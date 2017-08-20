Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: August 20-27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for August 20-27. below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
Sunday, August 20
Maranda’s Pick: Mini Maker Faire
- Grand Rapids Public Museum
- Maker Faire is a community celebration of people who make things from prototyping and inventing, to those with unique trade skills, and more. Each booth offers a unique, hands-on opportunity to see how things are made and to learn how to do it on your own. Visitors to the Grand Rapids Maker Faire will see more than 100 maker booths ranging from robotics and 3D printing, to drone races, glass blowing, blacksmithing, wood turning, and even be a part of an iron pour during the two-day event!
- Grand Rapids Maker Faire tickets are on sale now! Two-day passes are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $8 for children, and single day passes are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children. Kent County residents receive discounted tickets and Museum members are only $1 per day! Visit GrandRapids.MakerFaire.com for tickets and more information.
Monday, August 21
Maranda’s Pick: Air Zoo Eclipse Party
- 11AM-3PM!
- FUN ACTIVITIES Beginning at 11AM, there will be fun activities throughout the Air Zoo including crafts and story time with the Kalamazoo Public Library, hands-on activities with Air Zoo education staff to learn more about the eclipse, and the unveiling of the Air Zoo’s brand new portable planetarium!
- Michigan will experience about 90% totality around 2:30PM, and we plan to be outside (weather permitting) to watch and engage in more fun activities!
- All of these activities are free with paid admission, AND come with a pair of solar glasses (limit 2 per family while supplies last).
Tuesday, August 22
Maranda’s Pick: Free Tuesday at the GRAM
- free admission for the whole family
- all-day from 10am to 5pm to the museum
Wednesday, August 23
Maranda’s Pick: Princess Night at Fifth Third Ballpark
- Bring your princesses to the ballpark
- Gates open at 6pm, game at 7pm
- A night to dress like a princess and meet one too
Thursday, August 24
Maranda’s Pick: FREE Night at the Muskegon Museum
- Bring the family out to see the art and activities inside the museum
- 4pm to 8pm
- Free admission
Friday, August 25
Maranda’s Pick: Family Fun Night at Teusinks
- Teusink’s Pony Farm in Holland, from 6pm to 8:30pm.
- Everything from pony rides, to feeding animals, to a hay maze and more.
- Kids 1-16 cost $8 to get in each, and then adults are $5 each.
Saturday, August 26
Maranda’s Pick: 28th Street Metro Cruise
- Rogers Plaza from 9am to 9pm.
- Bring the whole family out for food, tons of cars, music, and more.
Sunday, August 27
Maranda’s Pick: Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival
- Event is free of charge
- Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids
- Please leave pets at home as they will not be able to enter the Festival gates.