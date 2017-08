GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Volunteering can be more than just serving a meal. Use your advance skills and career expertise to give back. Mel Trotter Ministries has so many ways to put your expertise to good use! Opportunities include everything from nursing, dental, and vision, to chiropractic and legal clinics. We can utilize volunteers in child development, counseling, financial, and computer literacy.

Here’s how you can get started: http://www.meltrotter.org/volunteer