GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -Enjoy these last lazy days of summer, but wearing something comfy yet stylish. This is a popular trend you’ll want to try. Score this look by pairing a dressy sweatshirt with a pair of printed leggings and your favorite pair of sneakers. It’s the perfect outfit for running errands, hanging around the lake, or going to the park with the kids.

Trend inspiration photo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/413346072036245427/