Ionia, Mich. (WOTV)-Though most schools have been closed over the summer months, the Ionia Intermediate School district has continued their commitment to give back to students in West Michigan.

The video above highlights how the school district has worked to put kids and community first. For more information on events put on by the Ionia ISD, visit www.ioniaisd.org.

Want to make an impact?

The IM KIDS 3rd Meal program, headed up by the Ionia and Montcalm ISD, provide free lunch to students living in food insecure homes in those counties. One-dollar equals one lunch. To help ensure that lunch is not the last meal of the day students, visit www.IMKids3rdmeal.org. You can also send a monetary donation to the address below.

Ionia County Intermediate School District

IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program

2191 Harwood Rd Ionia, MI 48846

Phone: 616-527-4900