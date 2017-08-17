Photos: Walk the Zoo with Maranda 2017

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Families from across West Michigan flooded the John Ball Zoo Thursday morning to join Maranda and Priority Health for Walk the Zoo.  This special event allowed families to be the first guests through the zoo doors, enjoy a walk and see the animals. Plus kids were able to get a free Priority Health backpack, school supplies from local girl scouts and enjoy a delicious breakfast near the Tigers exhibit.  Check out the pictures from this memorable day with Maranda.

Maranda Walk the Zoo 2017

