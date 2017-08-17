Join Air Zoo for the Solar Eclipse, August 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Air Zoo is getting ready for a big celestial event, the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

For the first time in almost 40 years, a total eclipse of the Sun will be visible in the continental United States! Air Zoo invites you to join them as they celebrate this eclipse in style at the Air Zoo from 11am – 3pm!

There will be fun activities throughout the Air Zoo including crafts and story time with the Kalamazoo Public Library, hands-on activities with Air Zoo education staff to learn more about the eclipse, and the unveiling of the Air Zoo’s brand new portable planetarium!

Michigan will experience about 90% totality around 2:30pm, and they plan to be outside (weather permitting) to watch and engage in more fun activities!

All activities are free with paid admission, and come with a pair of solar glasses (limit 2 per family while supplies last).

Because we will not experience full totality here (which also means it will not get dark), it will not be safe to look at the sun with your naked eye at any point during the eclipse. For safety, we therefore ask that you PLEASE make sure to wear your solar glasses to watch the eclipse.

Remember, do NOT look at the sun without specialized solar glasses during the eclipse (that means no sunglasses, camera lenses, or homemade devices designed to protect your eyes).

Be safe and enjoy this historic event!