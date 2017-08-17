In the Image’s SHOES program outfits thousands of children for back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – When it comes to getting kids ready to go back to school, it takes more than teachers and parents… it takes a village! That’s what In the Image counts on every year when they outfit thousands of children with brand new shoes for back to school.

In The Image’s S.H.O.E.S. program is entering its 21st year. S.H.O.E.S. stands for Shoes Help Our Elementary Students. The organization partners with dozens of elementary schools in Kent County to provide new athletic shoes for students.

