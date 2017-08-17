In the Image’s SHOES program outfits thousands of children for back to school

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – When it comes to getting kids ready to go back to school, it takes more than teachers and parents… it takes a village! That’s what In the Image counts on every year when they outfit thousands of children with brand new shoes for back to school.

In The Image’s S.H.O.E.S. program is entering its 21st year. S.H.O.E.S. stands for Shoes Help Our Elementary Students. The organization partners with dozens of elementary schools in Kent County to provide new athletic shoes for students.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

https://www.intheimage.org/

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s