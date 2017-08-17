Fifth graders exceed expectations with GRAM exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)   Fifth graders from Grand Haven had a chance to help work on an exhibit at the GRAM. Students had to study the art of Rube Goldberg, collaborate within their teams, and do brain-storming activities to come up with a unique and imaginative way to create a complex chain-reaction device to complete a very simple task.

It helped the students use what educators call 21st Century Skills – skills that can be used in any job.

The exhibit is on display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum through August 27.

