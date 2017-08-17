Back to school tips: making friends, calming nerves, and more

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Our friend Dr. Bill Rowell from Pine Rest joined Maranda in studio to talk about how to help kids ease into the new school year.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

For Parents…Tips for handling back-to-school anxiety

  • Remember, anxiety is just energy
  • Keep calm – don’t add to child’s anxiety
  • Stay in the present moment
  • Listen openly to child’s concern
  • Don’t judge concerns
  • Don’t dismiss concerns
  • Come up with solution together

For Parents… For child really struggling to go to school

  • Identify the issue…is it fear of school or to leave home
  • Encourage child to clarify the fear…to help provide more solutions
  • Help child think through fears without judging or taking over

For Kids…Tips for calming nerves

  • Take several deep breaths
  • Remove yourself from the anxiety provoking situation
  • Don’t get caught up in the anxiety of others

For Kids… Making friends

  • Appreciate your qualities and gifts…what you have to offer
  • Don’t focus just on the most popular kids
  • Notice others who share your interests
  • Notice others who are open to you
  • Introduce yourself to others

For Kids… Best tips for making it a great school year

  • Pursue activities you find most interesting
  • Accept school involves doing some things you don’t want to
  • Pay attention to how you learn best
  • Ask for help if you need it
  • Celebrate your successes
  • Stay focused on what is going right

