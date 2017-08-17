Back to school tips: making friends, calming nerves, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Our friend Dr. Bill Rowell from Pine Rest joined Maranda in studio to talk about how to help kids ease into the new school year.
>>> Take a look in the video above!
For Parents…Tips for handling back-to-school anxiety
- Remember, anxiety is just energy
- Keep calm – don’t add to child’s anxiety
- Stay in the present moment
- Listen openly to child’s concern
- Don’t judge concerns
- Don’t dismiss concerns
- Come up with solution together
For Parents… For child really struggling to go to school
- Identify the issue…is it fear of school or to leave home
- Encourage child to clarify the fear…to help provide more solutions
- Help child think through fears without judging or taking over
For Kids…Tips for calming nerves
- Take several deep breaths
- Remove yourself from the anxiety provoking situation
- Don’t get caught up in the anxiety of others
For Kids… Making friends
- Appreciate your qualities and gifts…what you have to offer
- Don’t focus just on the most popular kids
- Notice others who share your interests
- Notice others who are open to you
- Introduce yourself to others
For Kids… Best tips for making it a great school year
- Pursue activities you find most interesting
- Accept school involves doing some things you don’t want to
- Pay attention to how you learn best
- Ask for help if you need it
- Celebrate your successes
- Stay focused on what is going right