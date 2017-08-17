Back to school tips: making friends, calming nerves, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Our friend Dr. Bill Rowell from Pine Rest joined Maranda in studio to talk about how to help kids ease into the new school year.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

For Parents…Tips for handling back-to-school anxiety

Remember, anxiety is just energy

Keep calm – don’t add to child’s anxiety

Stay in the present moment

Listen openly to child’s concern

Don’t judge concerns

Don’t dismiss concerns

Come up with solution together

For Parents… For child really struggling to go to school

Identify the issue…is it fear of school or to leave home

Encourage child to clarify the fear…to help provide more solutions

Help child think through fears without judging or taking over

For Kids…Tips for calming nerves

Take several deep breaths

Remove yourself from the anxiety provoking situation

Don’t get caught up in the anxiety of others

For Kids… Making friends

Appreciate your qualities and gifts…what you have to offer

Don’t focus just on the most popular kids

Notice others who share your interests

Notice others who are open to you

Introduce yourself to others

For Kids… Best tips for making it a great school year

Pursue activities you find most interesting

Accept school involves doing some things you don’t want to

Pay attention to how you learn best

Ask for help if you need it

Celebrate your successes

Stay focused on what is going right