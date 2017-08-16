Staying active in your encore years; paddle the Muskegon River with AARP

Jennifer Munoz Published: Updated:
Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Living near the lakeshore, there are plenty of ways to stay active and enjoy the outdoors at any age. Here are three ways to stay fit with the help of AARP and the DNR. (1) Hike. Take a walk in the woods at any of the national parks. (2) Bike. Get peddling on bike trails for some exercise. (3) Paddle. Take in the local scenery on a canoe or kayak.

One way the DNR and AARP have teamed up to focus on staying fit and active at any age is through a canoe or kayak trip down the Muskegon River.

Paddle the Muskegon River

  • Aug. 16 and Sept. 20
  • Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Experience the signature AARP “Life Reimagined” program from the cockpit of a kayak. Enjoy an evening float down the Muskegon River and learn about river wildlife, paddling and how to navigate life’s river bends. Limited kayak rentals are available through Guy’s Ultimate Kayak Service. To RSVP and/or rent a kayak, call 231-740-0227. Maximum 30 participants.

