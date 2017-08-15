Ways to boost your toddler’s speech

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As a new mom you’re probably so excited for those baby coos to turn into toddler talk. There are plenty of ways you can encourage your toddler’s speech. Parent’s magazine says, “at age 2, most children know 20 to 200 words; by age 3, that number soars to about 1,000.” That goes to show how differently children’s language develops in the early years.

Boost Your Toddler’s Speech

Avoid baby talk.

Though it’s easy to fall into catch phrases like, paci, ba-ba, etc. it’s important to call things by their real name to help expand your baby’s vocabulary.

Extended Story time.

Reading at bed is a great way to teach your child new words and sounds. Instead of just reading the books stop and get interactive. Talk to your child about the pictures, have them touch the pages and ask them questions.

Describe everything.

The more your child is exposed to language, the more they will pick up. Describe the colorful fruits and veggies you see at the grocery store, or what you are cooking up for dinner. Encouraging language in a positive way will make learning fun for your child.