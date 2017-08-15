GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Mom to mom, Maranda chats with a Mandy Taylor, from Bethany Christian Services about parenting a foster child through back to school season.

There are foster kids in your child’s school – how should your kids interact with them?

Kids should interact with foster kids like they would any other child. Foster children are good kids who have been through some tough experiences and deserve to be treated like every other child.

If you are a teacher, what are some things you may want to know?

Kids who are in foster care have been through some traumatic experiences. This changes their ability to trust adults, to adjust to changes, and to feel safe in many environments. The best thing you can do is to work with foster parents and birth parents to get to know the needs of each child. Some may be scared if you turn off the lights or alarmed by sudden noises. There can be some ways to help kids in the classroom by:

Announcing changes in routine

Giving a space for kids when they are overwhelmed

Some calming fidgets to use to cope with the overwhelming emotions.

If you know of someone that is a foster parent, what are some ways you can come alongside them and help out – especially in the busy start to the school year?

You could help out with:

Meals

Help with grocery shopping

Rides for kids

School uniforms

Childcare so parents can catch their breath

Encouragement