Legal 101: what does a mediator do?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Circuit Courts are looking at mediation to help husbands and wives going through a divorce make their own division of property outside of the court system.

A mediator’s job is to be a neutral party assisting the parties to coming to an agreement on the home, the retirement funds, spousal support, debts, and marital property that need to be divided prior to finalizing the divorce. They do not make the agreements, but facilitate a conversation between the parties with expert knowledge in the courts and your judge in particular.

If you can’t come to an agreement in mediation, the Court will order an evidentiary hearing or a trial which will cost each party considerable amount of money. Mediators can be found on the court website or through your attorney.

https://www.accesskent.com/Courts/17thcc/mediate.htm