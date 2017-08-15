Free self defense classes for West Michigan women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Standale Karate and Fitness is offering free self defense classes to the public. All women 13 years of age or older are welcome!

The classes are typically offered on the 1st Saturday of even numbered months at their Standale location from 10:00-11:00am. By attending the class, you will learn self-defense moves against grabs, chokes, hair pulls as well as more aggressive attacks.

Standale Karate and Fitness invites you to bring a friend, your teenage daughter, co-worker, mom, sister- whoever! You are welcome to come once or come for multiple classes. The class is for women, taught by women.

Next Free Class is: Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10:00am.

To learn more about their classes, visit their website: http://www.standalekarate.com/