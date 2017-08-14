What’s on tonight: August 14th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

Bachelor in Paradise
8 p.m.

Sad news is relayed to the cast; a new twist poses a threat to the men; a woman is betrayed.

The Gong Show
10 p.m.

Celebrity judges Will Arnett, Jennifer Aniston and Jack Black.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

