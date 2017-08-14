The Whitecaps visit the Urban Roots garden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The West Michigan Whitecaps are all about getting out in the community and lending a hand. Most recently, they partnered with a unique program, Urban Roots.

Their agricultural work is all for the belief that healthy food access can truly bring together a community, while caring for people and the Earth.

They have a public garden that people are invited to come help at, as well as learn. That’s exactly what the Whitecaps players did.

Digging holes, planting soil, and gathering food was amongst the many things the players did to connect with the community.

Young and old alike can visit the farm for workshops, volunteering, and more at the farm, located at 1316 Madison SE, right here in Grand Rapids.